OLD SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento History Museum in Old Sacramento opened later Saturday after an early morning break-in.

Just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Sacramento police officers responded to a ringing alarm at the museum in the 100 block of I Street where they found two damaged display cases and another display case that was broken into. Some gold artifacts were taken, according to a museum representative.

The suspect or suspects fled prior to police arrival.

The incident remains under investigation, and police are encouraging anyone with information to call them.

The museum is scheduled to reopen later today once clean up is complete. Regular operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Located next door to the California State Railroad Museum, the Sacramento History Museum is a reproduction of the 1854 City Hall and Waterworks building, which sat on the current site. The original building was completed in the spring of 1854 and was the city’s first municipal structure. It housed the City Waterworks, City Offices – including the Mayor’s office and Fire Department – the City Jail, and Police Court, according to the museum’s website.

The museum is popular with school groups on field trips. It offers outdoor gold-panning opportunities.