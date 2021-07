CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) – Containment of multiple vegetation fires threatening structures in Calaveras County Friday evening has increased.

According to Cal Fire, five fires have burned a total of 153 acres near Milton Road and Jenny Lind Road in Rancho Calaveras. The fires are 75 percent contained, as of Saturday morning.

Evacuations for the area were in place, but firefighters say forward progress of the fire was stopped.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation.