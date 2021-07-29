TURLOCK (CBS13) – A man sleeping near the loading docks of a Turlock business died after being run over by a reversing delivery vehicle, police said on Thursday.

According to the Turlock Police Department, the incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. along the 3000 block of Geer Road.

The vehicle was reportedly backing up into the loading dock when the man was run over.

Turlock police said he was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released and it is unclear if he was an employee at the business.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to cooperate with law enforcement.

Investigators said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.