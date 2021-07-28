TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Authorities are now saying that a total of six people were killed in Monday’s small jet plane crash in Truckee.

The FAA originally stated there were two crew members and two passengers on the Bombardier CL-600-2B16 Challenger 605 at the time of the crash.

On Wednesday, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office revealed that there were actually six people confirmed dead in the crash.

Confirmed by @NevCoSheriff – six people died in #truckee when a jet crashed near the Ponderosa Golf course. @CBSSacramento The @FAANews previously reported four people died in the crash. — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) July 28, 2021

Due to the severity of the crash as well as the fire, the sheriff’s office says they are having to use DNA to identify the bodies.

No one on the ground was injured, authorities have said.

The plane was making its approach to the Truckee-Tahoe Airport when it crashed into a heavily-treed area near Reynolds Way. The plane had departed from Coeur d’Alene Airport in Idaho, the FAA says.

The crash sparked a wildland fire that was promptly contained.

Video from a nearby surveillance camera captured the moment the plane went down.

Exactly what caused the crash is now under investigation by the FAA and NTSB.