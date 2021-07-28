STOCKTON (CBS13) – Three people were taken into custody after reports of shots fired near the University of Pacific on Wednesday morning.

At around 7:13 a.m., Stockton police were called out to the area of Pacific Avenue and Dave Brubeck Way on reports of shots fired.

University of Pacific public safety officers say they then detained two people near the location of the shooting. Officers then located a pellet gun inside the vehicle belonging to those who were detained.

A third person was located in the area and was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

There were no reported injuries, nor damage to the university property. The investigation is still underway, but preliminary reports indicated the shooting happened during an altercation between individuals, say police.

The identities of those who were detained have not been released.