SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento Police Department motorcycle officer has been rushed to the hospital after crashing into a deer during a training ride on Wednesday.
The accident happened in the Foresthill area, Sacramento police say.
Police say the officer suffered abrasions and was transported to the hospital.
California Highway Patrol will be investigating the accident.
No other details about the incident have been released at this point.