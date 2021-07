SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The search continues for a hit-and-run driver who killed a construction worker in south Sacramento on Monday night.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Troy Lohuis. He worked for a North Highlands company that was subcontracted by Caltrans. Lohuis was setting up a construction zone on Highway 99 near MLK Boulevard when he was hit by a Ford F-150.

Investigators say the truck may have damage to its right side and could be missing its side mirror.