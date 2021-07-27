WOODLAND (CBS13) – Two men are behind bars after they allegedly stole several scooters from a Woodland business, police say.

The incident happened shortly after midnight at Sord Boards on Main Street, say Woodland police.

The two men used a large rock to break a window and take the scooters that were on display near the front of the store.

“It’s probably about $800 worth of stuff. It’s mainly the window that’s the bigger deal now,” said a store employee.

Both suspects were later found in the area and taken into custody.