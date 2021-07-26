SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A subcontractor for Caltrans was hit and killed along Highway 99 in South Sacramento.

The crash happened Monday night on northbound Highway 99 at the MLK exit.

#TrafficAlert for closure of the right hand lane and MLK exit on NB Highway 99 in Sac due to traffic incident. @CHPSouthSac @CHPNSac pic.twitter.com/PYZZ1UuRvq — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 27, 2021

Authorities say the crash happened when a driver reportedly swerved their Ford F-150 — a 2015-2018 year model — truck onto the shoulder and hit the worker, who was putting up construction detour signs at the time. The driver then drove away from the scene. Authorities say the truck should have damage on its right-hand side.

The body of the worker was found beneath a trailer.

No further information has been released.