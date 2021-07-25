NORTH AUBURN (CBS13) – A wildlife rescue in North Auburn on Sunday said it received its first wildfire victim of the year—a bobcat that suffered burns in the Dixie Fire in Plumas County.

The Gold Country Wildlife Rescue said the male bobcat arrived with burns on all four feet and appearing weak, but was resting comfortably after initial treatments. The bobcat was also said to be eating just fine and was alert and responsive.

As of 7 p.m. Sunday, the Dixie Fire—which is impacting Butte and Plumas counties—has burned more than 190,000 acres and was 21% contained, Cal Fire reported.

It has been active since July 14 and has destroyed at least 16 structures.

