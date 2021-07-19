SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – New video shows bullets flying in a deadly Old Sacramento shooting that happened over the weekend. The violent crime left six people hurt and two dead.

Bob McCormick says the ​one-time tourist trap has changed, taking ​note of an increase in police presence.

“For the number of times I’ve come down here, I’ve never seen police cars sitting here,” he said.

So, what’s going on in Old Sacramento? Sacramento police have not yet said whether they’ve seen an increase in crime for the area, but we do know the area has seen numerous acts of violence just in the past six months.

In January, a man was shot along 2nd Street, and by February, Sacramento police ramped up patrols in Old Sacramento after violent fights broke out between teens.

From January 1 to the end of May, police citywide have made more than 200 arrests related to illegal firearm possessions and are seeing a 120% increase in firearm-related assaults.

Patte Rodriguez lives just across the river and feels the ​area is starting to get overrun with people who are up to no good.

“I think the problems are coming with them,” she said.

The shooters were arrested and identified as two men in their twenties. For now, people can expect an increase in police following the latest deadly shooting.