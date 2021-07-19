GALT (CBS13) – A 65-year-old woman was killed in a series of collisions involving a suspected drunk driver that happened on the highway just north of Galt, the California Highway Patrol said on Sunday.

South Sacramento area CHP said Stockton resident Estevan Mora, 25, was driving a Ford Mustang northbound on Highway 99 when he made an unsafe turn and crashed into the center median and barriers near Mingo Road. As a result, metal and plastic debris from the barriers fell into the northbound lanes of the highway.

Just minutes later, a 63-year-old woman from Ione was driving a Toyota Corolla in the northbound lanes and struck some of the metal debris, causing her to pull her vehicle to the shoulder of the highway, the CHP said. Not long after, the aforementioned 65-year-old woman from Galt also struck metal debris and pulled her Chevy Malibu off to the should just behind the Corolla.

According to the CHP, both women exited their vehicles and spoke about the crash until the 65-year-old driver of the Chevy began walking back to her vehicle. It was at this time that a man, 43, was attempted to swerve around the debris in the roadway and struck the 65-year-old woman, tossing her into a nearby field.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. On Monday, the coroner’s office identified her as 65-year-old Galt resident Debra Arnette Jackson.

The CHP said the first collision involving the Mustang happened at around 5:14 a.m. Mora displayed symptoms of intoxication and was arrested after a DUI check. He was booked into the Sacramento County Jail.

Investigators said the 43-year-old Camry driver who struck the deceased remained on the scene to cooperate and was later released.