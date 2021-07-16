DAVIS (CBS13) — In a letter to students, the UC Davis chancellor said hazing was at the center of an investigation into the school’s varsity baseball team that put the program under suspension.

Chancellor Gary S. May announced this through a routine update email about campus safety. He says the university has a zero-tolerance policy towards hazing. In the letter, May says a thorough investigation is underway and appropriate action will be taken once the investigation is over.

“Let me be clear that whenever there are credible allegations of misconduct of any kind, the university will take appropriate steps to review those claims. The university has a posture of zero tolerance with respect to hazing. Our students’ health and well-being is our No. 1 priority,” May wrote.

Earlier this week, CBS13 obtained a letter sent to players on the team that said the University Office of Compliance would be interviewing a number of players. It also said that the baseball field and batting cages would be inaccessible to players until further notice.

In 2019, UC Davis permanently disbanded its student-run marching band after an investigation found hazing and harassment of band members. Now there’s an investigation into allegations of misconduct on its baseball team, with no timetable for when the program can return to play ball.

This is the off-season for the team. Their season ended in May.