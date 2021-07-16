SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday declared a state of emergency in three counties as several devastating wildfires ravage Northern California.

The emergency proclamation is for Siskiyou County due to the Lava Fire, as well as Lassen and Plumas counties as a result of the Beckwourth Complex Wildfire. Both wildfires have forced evacuations and destroyed several homes, while also damaging critical infrastructure.

As of noon Friday, the Lava Fire has scorched more than 26,300 acres and was at 77% containment. The blaze has injured at least six firefighters and destroyed 23 structures—14 of those were homes.

The Lava Fire has been burning in the area since June 24 when it was sparked by a lightning strike northeast of Weed.

The U.S. Forest Service said hot, dry, and breezy conditions are expected over the next several days and said the projected date of full containment is August 1. More than 230 personnel have assisted in the firefight.

Southeast, the Beckwourth Complex has burned more than 104,000 acres and was 68% contained as of 4 p.m. Friday. The fire was originally two separate lightning-caused fires—the Dotta and Sugar fires—that were burning northeast of the Beckwourth area. Thirty-three homes in the town of Doyle were destroyed.

The forest service said there was a 5,000-acre fire growth on Thursday and similar growth was expected on Friday.

The emergency proclamation will bring more resources to the impacted areas as fire crews continue to get a handle on the flames.