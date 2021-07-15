DAVIS (CBS13) – It’s game over right now for the UC Davis baseball program.

The university announced Wednesday it is suspending the program because of allegations of misconduct involving the varsity team.

A big question remains: What exactly are those allegations?

CBS13 obtained a letter athletic director Rocko DeLuca wrote to current players. It reads:

“The University Office of Compliance and Policy will begin the investigation soon and investigators from that office will be interviewing a number of team members. If the investigators determine they need to interview you, a representative of the UC office of compliance and policy will contact you directly.”

The letter offers no details into the type of allegations made.

Parrsa Garosi is friends with several of the baseball players. He’s surprised the entire program has been temporarily suspended.

“From the students’ standpoint, I think we all love and support them as much as we can, you know the fields right there, I’ll go out any day to support them,” Garosi said.

Garosi says his friends on the team are staying tight lipped.

“They’re currently not talking,” Garosi said. “They’re not reaching out to anyone.”

The letter to players reveals the baseball field, team room, and batting cages will be inaccessible starting Friday until further notice – all while the allegations being investigated remain secret.

“But once that’s possible, I think that the community does deserve to know what’s happening,” UC Davis student Leonardo Silva said.

In 2019, UC Davis permanently disbanded its student run marching band after an investigation found hazing and harrassment of band members.

Now there’s an investigation into allegations of misconduct on its baseball team, with no timetable for when the program can return to play ball.

This is the off-season for the team. The season just ended in May.