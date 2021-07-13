PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A homeless man was arrested on suspicion of committing arson in Placerville.

Surveillance video shows the flames light up an alley off Main Street on Sunday, July 11. Police say an accelerant was used to light the fire.

A witness saw the suspect and called 911, giving them an accurate description of the man, police say. Officers were later able to find the suspect, 33-year-old Timothy Frizzle, at a Shell gas station. Officers, along with the assistance of El Dorado County Fire Protection, investigated this incident as arson, and Frizzle was arrested.

Investigators say that Frizzle dumped an accelerant on the ground and lit it on fire.

Frizzle was brought to the El Dorado County jail to be booked. While at the jail, Mr. Frizzle allegedly spat on officers. He was booked for arson and threats to an officer. His bail was set at $175,000.