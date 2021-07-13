LINDA (CBS13) – The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted homicide in the town of Linda.

On Tuesday around 7:45 a.m., deputies were called out to the 2300 block of N. Beale Road in east Linda on multiple reports of a shooting outside of an apartment complex, says the sheriff’s office. The scene was near Yuba College.

When they arrived, deputies reportedly found an unresponsive 23-year-old Olivehurst man with life-threatening injuries who was lying in the road.

The man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital before being transferred to the Sacramento area, where he remains hospitalized in critical condition.

A suspect has not been arrested. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Yuba County Sheriff Investigations Unit at 530-749-7777.