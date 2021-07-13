MODESTO (CBS13) – A little library in Modesto was destroyed after it was blown up with fireworks.

The incident happened on Monday. The owner of the library thinks someone used an M-80-style firework to destroy the box.

A statement on the site of the library now reads:

“Sadly, someone chose to destroy our Little Library. We hope to replace it sometime soon. Please feel welcome to share books in the box on our step for now.” READ MORE: Man Arrested On Arson Charge In Placerville

Now, the community is coming together to help rebuild the library, which aims to provide reading materials for all.

“We’ve had a lot of kids and adults from all over the neighborhood come by to visit. So it was kind of heartbreaking to see it all destroyed,” said Jay Willis, owner of the library.

Willis says several neighbors have shown up to his doorstep offering money to help re-build.