STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Stockton woman just turned 105, with loving family members by her side.

Alice Fitzgerald, or Miss Alice, was born in texas in 1916 and moved to Stockton, in 1945 for new opportunities. Her secret to living a long life?

Never smoking and staying strong in her faith

“I tried to be a good daughter, I tried to be a good child, I tried to be obedient,” she said. “I think that had a lot to do with me living now.”

Her morning routine consists of hot tea with honey and lemon, cream of wheat and butter toast, hen spending time with family.

Apparently, good genes run in the family! Miss Alice’s mom lived to be 99 years old.