SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Carmichael man pleaded guilty to bank fraud and robbing a postal worker at gunpoint, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Court documents show Damian Deleal, 33, conspired with three others to rob a mail carrier of a U.S. Postal Service key so they could steal bank cards, checks and other financial items from multiple cluster mailboxes in residential areas throughout Sacramento County, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said on Thursday.

The three co-conspirators – Jacey Powell, Brandon Moses, and Loren Patrick – were all previously sentenced after pleading guilty.

Prosecutors said, on March 9, 2018, an unnamed co-conspirator robbed the postal worker at gunpoint and took the key. Over the next few days, Deleal and the other three stole mailed bank cards and checks and then tried to use those items to get cash and purchase items.

Deleal and Powell both conspired to them claim rewards money offered for information on the armed robbery. Prosecutors said the two men planted the stolen key on Moses while he was sleeping in his car and called the U.S. Postal Service to inquire about the reward and alert them to Moses’ location.

Not long after, investigators were able to make the arrests and discover Deleal had planned it all.

Deleal will be sentenced on October 7 and faces up to 25 years in prison, in addition to $1 million in fines for the armed robbery. He also faces an additional 30 years and another million in fines for bank fraud.