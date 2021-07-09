DAVIS (CBS13) – A UC Davis professor is taking on a new role that will help people with autism nationwide.

Susan Rivera is the chair of the Department of Psychology at UC Davis. U.S. Secretary of Health Xavier Becerra just appointed her to the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC). It’s a key advisory committee providing guidance and recommendations on autism policy and critical services.

“I like to think of myself as someone who can bridge that gap between researchers and people who sort of are on the ground helping people with autism live their best lives,” she said.

Rivera becomes the third UC Davis Mind Institute faculty member to serve on the federal committee.