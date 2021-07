NAPA COUNTY (CBS13) — Napa County was rattled by a 3.6-magnitude earthquake early Thursday morning.

The US Geological Survey reports that the quake hit a little after 12 a.m. and was centered about 7 miles southeast of the community of Angwin, west of Lake Berryessa.

According to the shake map, some rumbling could be felt all the way to the Sacramento area.

A series of smaller quakes followed the initial 3.6-magnitude shaker.

No damage has been reported.