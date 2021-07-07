GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Authorities say a missing man has been found dead in Grass Valley – with his loyal dog still waiting near him.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says search and rescue crews had been looking for 70-year-old John Stewart for the past 14 hours when, early Tuesday afternoon, his body was located in a pond off Retrac Way.

Deputies say Stewart’s dog, Rico, was loyal to the end, with search crews finding the dog waiting at the edge of the pond.

Stewart had reportedly been suffering from several medical issues just before he went missing.

Exactly how Stewart died has not been determined, but deputies say there were no signs of foul play.

Several agencies helped in the search for Stewart, including the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, the Butte County Sheriff, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, and air resources from CHP – Valley Division Air Operations.