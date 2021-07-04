A full slate of Fourth of July celebrations are scheduled across the greater Sacramento Valley after most were put on hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While most cities plan on doing some sort of celebration again, a few communities have canceled their fireworks shows.READ MORE: Hacked Electronic Sign Along Garden Highway Wishes Happy Fourth
The following parades and fireworks shows are set to happen:
Auburn Fourth of July Parade
Corner of Harrison Ave and Lincoln Way in Auburn
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Elk Grove’s “Salute to the Red, White and Blue”
Elk Grove Park
6-10 p.m.
Fireworks start around 9:40 p.m.
Lodi’s 4th of July at the Lake
Lodi Lake Park
10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
Placerville’s Fourth of July Family Blast
El Dorado County Fair & Event Center
4-10 p.m.
Fireworks start at sundown.
Rancho Cordova’s 4th of July Celebration
July 3 and 4
Fireworks on both nights
Tickets need to be bought in advance: https://www.ranchocordovajuly4th.com/
Roseville’s 4th of July Celebration
Parade starts at 9 a.m.
Gates for fireworks at The Grounds open at 4 p.m.
Fireworks show starts between 9:15-9:30 p.m.
South Lake Tahoe
Lights on the Lake canceled, but a smaller fireworks show is planned.
Display scheduled to start around 9:20 p.m.
Stockton’s Fourth of July Parade
Downtown Stockton
10-11 a.m.
Tracy’s Fourth of July Celebration
Parade starts at 10 a.m.
Fireworks in the evening at Kyne football field @ Tracy High School.
Fourth on the Field
Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento (River Cats stadium)
Gates open at 7 p.m. Fireworks set for 9:30 p.m.
Tickets required: https://www.sutterhealthpark.com/fourthonthefieldremix
Vacaville’s Fourth of July Celebration
Andrews Park
Gates open at 5 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
Yuba-Sutter Regional Fireworks
Beckwourth Riverfront Park, Marysville
Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
Canceled
July 4th At Cal Expo.
Davis’ Fourth of July celebration.MORE NEWS: Distemper Outbreak In Southern California Dogs, Raccoons
Woodland’s Fourth of July fireworks.