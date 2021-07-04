SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Fourth of July fireworks were the cause of a fire that damaged a house in North Sacramento, officials said on Sunday.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the one-alarm blaze happened along the 3700 block of Knightlinger Street, southeast of the Norwood Avenue exit off of Interstate 80.

Investigators said legal fireworks were used, but evidence pointed toward them not being properly soaked in water before being discarded. The fire department said used fireworks should be soaked in a bucket of water overnight.

Photos from the scene show heavy damage to a good portion of the house. See them below.

No injuries were reported in the fire.