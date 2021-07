LODI (CBS13) – A teen has died after a shooting in Lodi Friday.

Lodi Police responded to a parking lot in the 1000 block of South Hutchins Street around 8:15 Friday night for a report that a male had been shot, according to the police department.

Officers located the 15 year old suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital where he died.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The shooting remains under investigation.