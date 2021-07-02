SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – As unemployment claims continue to be above the pre-pandemic levels, state lawmakers are hiring employees to work with the EDD.

Many people out of work have been complaining about jammed EDD phone lines and unhelpful staffers. The EDD says last week they received 3 million calls, alone. Fewer than 250,000 were answered.

California assembly members’ offices can now hire up to two people to help their constituents deal with unemployment benefits.

If you need help identifying the assembly member in your area, tap here to find your representative.