SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) – Thousands of people have been evacuated as major wildfires rage in Northern California.

The lightning-sparked Lava Fire has burned nearly 20,000 acres since Friday and is just 19 percent contained.

Thirty-five hundred people were forced from their homes. The flames are within a few miles of weed and lake Shastina.

Illegal pot grows are making the firefight harder. Earlier this week, sheriff’s deputies shot a man dead. He was protecting a pot farm.

North of the Lava Fire, the Tennant Fire is burning on the eastern side of the Klamath National Forest south of Mount Hebron. It’s burned almost 10,000 acres and is only six percent contained.

A reporter with the Record Searchlight says the Salt Fire has now burned at least a dozen buildings — including homes. The 3,000-acre fire is burning east of Interstate 5 in the Salt Creek area, forcing it to close overnight. At last check, some lanes are still closed. Crews are trying to keep the flames from reaching the highway.

Evacuation warnings are in place for the Dotta Fire, which is burning in Plumas County east of Lake Davis and north of Beckwourth. It’s burned 350 acres so far and is 5 percent contained.