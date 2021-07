Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan MerisIn today's edition of Johnnie's Jams, "Director's Choice" was chosen for music. Naturally, Director Jonathan Meris selected '90's R & B Music"...because that's all he knows!! Do you know these JAMS?!

7 hours ago

Question of the DayToday's QOTD: What would you pour in Cody's Mug?

7 hours ago

Lake Tahoe Dance FestivalWith everything reopening, the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival is coming back! See how you can go and check out these talented dancers in Lake Tahoe!

7 hours ago

Sip and Glamping!We're in Somerset where you can do two of your favorite things at the same time: Sip wine and Camp! Check out the details on how you can enjoy some vino while living outdoors!

7 hours ago

<< Good Day Rewind <<Here are some of the things you missed on today's show!

7 hours ago