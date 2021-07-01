SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – With California’s recall election date set, those hoping to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom now have around two weeks to throw their names into the ring.

The deadline for candidates to submit their names is July 16.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis on Thursday scheduled the election for Sept. 14 – just more than 10 weeks away.

The most prominent candidates, so far, are former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, gubernatorial candidate john cox, former Congressman Doug Ose and reality star Caitlyn Jenner.

The list may seem long, but you may be wondering how many candidates ran against former California Gov. Gray Davis when he was successfully ousted back in 2003 and replaced by Arnold Schwarzenegger. That ballot was a long one with 135 candidates who had qualified. Only four got at least one percent of the vote.

Just last month, after a 30-day period where petitioners for the recall could withdraw their names, the state secretary’s office confirmed there was still a sufficient number of votes to ensure the election would take place.