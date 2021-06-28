SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A woman has died and a child has been injured in a vehicle crash in Sacramento.

The crash happened at Franklin Boulevard and 20th Avenue just after 5 p.m. Monday. Police say a woman was driving a vehicle when she collided with another vehicle, killing her and injuring a toddler who was also in the vehicle.

The toddler suffered unknown injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle did not suffer major injuries, say police.

Police detectives have taken over the investigation. Traffic through the area may be affected for several hours, say police.

This is a developing story.