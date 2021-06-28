SISKIYOU COUNTY (CBS13) — A wildfire exploded in size in Siskiyou County, sparking evacuations and a massive response from fire crews on Monday.

It’s called the Lava Fire and it’s moving fast through the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

Officials said the Lava Fire tripled in size overnight due to wind and it’s currently burning almost fifteen hundred acres. The Lava Fire is burning a few miles outside the town of Weed.

According to an L.A. Times report, between 8,000 and 10,000 residents were under evacuation orders Monday afternoon.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff said the fire was sparked by a lightening strike Saturday morning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

Caltrans posted photos on Facebook of the firefighting response. Planes attacked the flames by air and Caltrans crews helped with road closures on the ground.

They also worked to keep the roads safe for everyone trying to evacuate.

Thirty miles of Highway 97 has been shut down.

The fire comes as much of California battles triple-digit heat.