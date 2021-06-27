SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Despite initial concerns Sunday over the ongoing heatwave, California’s power grid operator said there will be sufficient energy supply to avoid calling on residents to conserve energy Monday.

Several cities across the Sacramento region flirted with triple-digit temperatures Sunday, and the next two days are expected to be even warmer. Sacramento is expected to reach as high as 98 degrees on Monday and 100 degrees on Tuesday.

Despite the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) saying there are no plans for a Monday Flex Alert, the grid operator is still asking residents to be prepared for any changes and to monitor weather conditions.

Above normal temperatures prompted CAISO early Sunday to issue a heat bulletin, saying there could be a “potential for resource shortfalls” and consumer conservation could be needed.

Throughout California inland areas, forecasted temperatures are projected to be in the mid-90s to mid-100s, which CAISO said is about 4-8 degrees higher than normal Northern California temperatures this time of year.

Recently, Californians were asked to conserve energy to avoid rolling blackouts – which would have been the first of the year – on June 17 and 18. During that time period, there were no rolling outages, but multiple areas around the region posted record-high temperatures.

Downtown Sacramento posted a high of 110 degrees on June 18, beating the previous record of 106 degrees on the same day from four years prior. Vacaville and Modesto also posted record-high temperatures for the same day with 109 and 107.