Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan Meris
Since John Dabkovich spun "Jazz Music" on the wheel of music earlier, in today's edition of Johnnie's Jams, Director Jonathan Meris tests the anchor's Jazz knowledge. Do you know these Jazz songs?
3 hours ago
Question of the Day
Check out today's QOTD: What is your go-to fair food?
4 hours ago
The Cowboy Museum
We're in Oakdale celebrating 150 years at the Cowboy Museum! See what cool cowboy exhibits they have at this historic museum!
4 hours ago
Placer County Fair Returns!
We're in Roseville at the Placer County Fair as they make their return! We're giving you a sneak peek of this fabulous fair!
4 hours ago
<< Good Day Rewind <<
See what you missed on today's show!
4 hours ago
EW’s Justine Browning sat down with Perry Mattfeld to discuss season 3 of The CW’s “In The Dark.”