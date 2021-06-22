SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — None other than Monster Jam is scheduled to be one of the first events to welcome fans back at full capacity at the Golden 1 Center this summer.

Organizers announced on Tuesday that the long-running monster truck show would be making its way to Sacramento on Aug. 13-15.

With California and other states dropping most of their COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, a slew of events have been announced.

The weekend prior to Monster Jam will see the first, at this point, event with the Golden 1 Center back at full capacity when the PBR Unleash The Beast – Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic swings by Sacramento.

Monster Jam organizers say fans will have to self-attest to a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test when buying tickets.

Fans who are not fully vaccinated will also be required to wear face coverings, per state and CDC guidelines.

Presale tickets for Monster Jame are now on sale. General public tickets go on sale on June 29.