SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — None other than Monster Jam is scheduled to be one of the first events to welcome fans back at full capacity at the Golden 1 Center this summer.
Organizers announced on Tuesday that the long-running monster truck show would be making its way to Sacramento on Aug. 13-15.READ MORE: House Of Oliver Restaurant Worker Dies From Her Injuries After Shooting; Suspect Identified
With California and other states dropping most of their COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, a slew of events have been announced.
The weekend prior to Monster Jam will see the first, at this point, event with the Golden 1 Center back at full capacity when the PBR Unleash The Beast – Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic swings by Sacramento.READ MORE: Man Dies After Shooting In Tahoe Park Neighborhood Of Sacramento
Monster Jam organizers say fans will have to self-attest to a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test when buying tickets.
Fans who are not fully vaccinated will also be required to wear face coverings, per state and CDC guidelines.MORE NEWS: Man Allegedly Behind Bizarre Attack In Carmichael Shot By Victim's Wife
Presale tickets for Monster Jame are now on sale. General public tickets go on sale on June 29.