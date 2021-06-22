CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – One person has been killed in a vehicle collision in Citrus Heights.

On Monday, a crash happened on Birdcage Street between Sunhill Drive and Chancery Court. A driver was reportedly headed northbound on Birdcage Street when a vehicle coming from the opposite direction turned in front of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and hit a tree head-on, according to the CHP.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the tree was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers. CHP says neither DUI nor speed appear to have contributed to the crash.

CHP is investigating the crash.