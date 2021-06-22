RANCHO MURIETA (CBS13) – A woman was killed and a child was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Rancho Murieta on Tuesday.

The CHP says a vehicle was driving erratically in the area of Jackson Road and Murieta Parkway when the vehicle overcorrected, ejecting the driver.

A child was also in the car and was thrown free of the vehicle during the crash.

Neither the driver nor the child was wearing restraints at the time. The female reportedly died; the child is said to be OK, the CHP says.

No further details about the crash have been released.