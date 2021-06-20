SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Cell phone photos captured an animal wandering around an east Sacramento neighborhood early Sunday morning. What some people thought was a lost dog turned out to be a coyote.

“It’s kind of interesting, you know, because, supposedly, they’re not supposed to be this far into the city,” said Joe Rosel, an East Sacramento resident.

It was spotted near an intersection along H Street.

“I mean, to be in the middle of Sacramento, [you] kind of wonder ‘Where did this coyote come from?'” Jeanette Rosel said.

Some were being a little more cautious with another coyote being spotted around the city.

“It’s definitely going to put some people on edge,” Phillip Rosel said. “I would think they would be more conscientious about that kind of thing.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen coyotes close to people here in Sacramento. You may remember a few were spotted at the California State Capitol last year. Animal Control says the animals migrated to the area after the pandemic stay-at-home order went into effect.

“Makes me think don’t walk my dog at night,” Jeanette Rosel said.