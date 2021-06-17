CBSN SacramentoWatch Now

Trip Trays
http://www.triptrays.com

Sheldon Inn Best Brunch
http://www.Sheldoninn.com
Social: @SheldonInnRestaurant

READ MORE: 'Major Puzzle Piece To The Future Of Our City': New Medical School And Trauma Center To Be Built At Sleep Train Arena Site

Spy Camp
Now enrolling for July
http://www.superhushhush.com
Instagram: super_hushhush_headquarters

Nostalgia Photos
IG: @zavedkhanphotos

Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed-Sun: 11 am – 6 pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org

READ MORE: Heatwave Causes Concern Over California's Power Supply

New in the Neighborhood: Oliver’s Brewhouse and Grill
http://www.OliversBrewhouseandGrill.com
Open Tuesday-Sunday 11:30-11 pm
Stand-up comedy, line dancing, concerts, and more!

World’s Strongest Man Contest
http://www.theworldsstrongestman.com
Facebook + Instagram: @theworldstrongestman
Twitter: @worldsstrongest
Tickets are SOLD OUT, but you can follow all the action on the Facebook live show streaming daily at 4pm. Go to the WSM Facebook page for more details.
Full TV coverage premieres July 3 on CBS Sports Network + CBS

Home Nursery
http://www.sofrondofyou.com
FB: @sofrondofyou
IG: @sofrondofyou

Vegan Food Festival

MORE NEWS: Cooling Centers Open In Sacramento Region This Week

Sacramento Vegan Festival
Saturday 6/19
11am – 7pm
Tickets $10-$15
12 & under Free
http://www.sacveganfest.com