SOUTH NATOMAS (CBS13) – Fireworks are being blamed by some as the cause of a fire in a South Natomas neighborhood on Monday.

By the time it was over, a palm tree was scorched and two nearby homes were damaged.

The fire broke out around 10:54 p.m. in the 2300 block of Sandcastle Way, according to a statement from the Sacramento Fire Department. It initially started on the tree, then spread to the exterior of the two homes, and then into the attic of one of the homes.

No injuries were reported.

Witnesses tell firefighters that just before the tree caught fire, they heard a loud boom. Fire investigators say they haven’t ruled out human activity as the cause of the blaze.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.