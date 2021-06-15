OAKDALE (CBS13) – A man was recently arrested in Oakdale on suspicion of vandalizing businesses.

On Sunday morning, police were called to investigate reports of “significant damage” to windows on businesses in the 1300 and 1400 blocks of W. F Street in Oakdale.

Police canvassed the area, reviewed surveillance video, and spoke to potential witnesses, according to a police department statement. They eventually identified William “Billy” Cupps as a suspect. He was arrested and booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on felony vandalism charges in connection with vandalism at one of the businesses.

Investigators are continuing to search for additional video surveillance and witnesses that would identify Cupps as a suspect in vandalism at the other businesses.

Anyone with information or video that will help with the police investigation is asked to contact the Oakdale Police Department at (209) 847-2231. Damages to the businesses is estimated between $20,000-$25,000.