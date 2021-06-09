SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating the stabbing death of a man in South Sacramento.

At approximately 1:06 p.m. Wednesday, police got word of a stabbing at a residence in the 7400 block of 29th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed at least once, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

At the scene, officers detained a suspect, who detectives say, knew the victim. The motive behind the stabbing is unclear, but investigators say there were no other suspects in the case.

Police then canvassed the area for witnesses and evidence.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified.

Police encourage anyone with information about the stabbing to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).