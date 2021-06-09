LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – A fire is burning along Highway 89 on the west side of Lake Tahoe.
The so-called Meeks Fire has a slow to moderate rate of spread and is burning along Highway 89 near Rubicon Drive and Meeks Bay. Highway 89 is closed south of D.L. Bliss and north at 3 Ring Road, according to North Tahoe Fire Department.
TCalfire NEU and AEU units are responding to the fire. Crews are using both ground and air attacks.
No homes are immediately threatened. Evacuations are voluntary.
#meeksfire: 2 to 3 acres. Slow to moderate rate of spread. No homes immediately threatened. Voluntary evacuations. Unified Command. 6 types 3’s, 2 hand crews assigned. Air attack in place with 2 drops delivered. Hwy 89 closed South at D.L. Bliss and North at 3 Ring road pic.twitter.com/s0PVqkm3xo
— North Tahoe Fire (@NTFPD_) June 9, 2021