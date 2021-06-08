SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Tuesday is the last today that California voters can request to have their signature removed from the petition to recall Governor Newsom.

The California Secretary of State’s Office said that in April it verified the signatures needed to force a vote. Voters who want their signature taken off the petition have to send a written request to the county elections office with their name, address, and signature. Once all those are in, the secretary of state will go back and see if there are still enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.

By the end of April, more than 1.6 million signatures had been verified, about 100,000 more than needed to force a vote on the first-term Democrat.

An election is likely in the fall where voters would face two questions: Should Newsom be recalled, and who should replace him? The votes on the second question will only be counted if more than half say yes to the first.

If Newsom survives the recall, he will be up for re-election in 2022.