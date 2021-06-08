AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) – A man is accused of walking into the home of someone he didn’t know and trying to steal property from the homeowner in Amador County.

On Monday night at 8:50 p.m., a man allegedly walked into a home on New York Ran Road in Amador County and started acting “erratically”, according to a statement on Facebook by the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.

The homeowner, who is wheelchair-bound armed himself with a handgun and convinced the man to leave. He then called 9-1-1.

Deputies arrived and say they found Erik Willden, 40, of Stockton, wearing a cape and taking items from the homeowner’s garage. He was detained and eventually admitted to smoking methamphetamine earlier in the day.

Willden was arrested and booked into the Amador County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of burglary, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.