FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Firefighters are mopping up after a vegetation fire burned close to an apartment complex in Fairfield.
The fire burned an area of 100 feet by 100 feet in the 1300 block of Crowley Lane., according to a tweet from the Fairfield Fire Department.
No property was damaged in the blaze, say firefighters.
Mop up mode, fire under control with no damage to property
— Fairfield Fire Dept. (@Fairfieldfire) June 4, 2021
Firefighters are asking that people avoid the area.