Filed Under:Fairfield Fire, Grass Fire

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Firefighters are mopping up after a vegetation fire burned close to an apartment complex in Fairfield.

The fire burned an area of 100 feet by 100 feet in the 1300 block of Crowley Lane., according to a tweet from the Fairfield Fire Department.

READ MORE: First 'Vax For The Win' Contest Winners Announced Friday

No property was damaged in the blaze, say firefighters.

Firefighters are asking that people avoid the area.

MORE NEWS: Lake Oroville’s Water Woes Could Turn Into Power Problem

 