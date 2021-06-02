WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (CBS13/AP) — Police say two Utah girls 9 and 4 were uninjured after they took a car and crashed into a tractor-trailer as they tried to drive to California for a beach vacation.

Police say the truck driver was also unhurt in the crash, which happened early Wednesday when the 9-year-old driver swerved into the path of the truck on a highway frontage road.

She later told police they wanted to drive to California for a beach vacation.

KUTV reports the parents were asleep when the girls took the car and were awakened when police told them about the crash. Both girls were wearing seatbelts.

In May 2020, a five-year-old Utah boy drove the family car onto the highway. His teenage sister, who was watching him at the time, was asleep.

When he was stopped, Adrian Zamarripa was sitting on the edge of his seat to reach the brake pedal. He told the trooper he was going to California to buy a Lamborghini, then showed the officer his wallet carrying $3 in cash.

