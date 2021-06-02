WASHINGTON (CBS13) – Two people weren’t injured after the plane they were in had a mechanical issue and was forced to land in a remote area of Nevada County.

Two people — a pilot and a passenger — were traveling from Yuba City to Reno in a small airplane on Wednesday when the engine had a total failure, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department.

They were in contact with traffic control who told them to land at a nearby airport, but they couldn’t make it. The plane landed in a remote area nine miles north of the town of Washington, along Gaston Road. It’s at the top of a mountain almost entirely covered with brush, the sheriff’s department says.

When the plane landed, it hit a small tree that spun the plane backward. Fortunately, the plane was able to remain on its wheels and avoided serious damage.

The pilot and passenger were evaluated for possible injuries, but neither had any.