FOLSOM (CBS13) – Fire investigators are looking into what caused a maintenance building to catch fire in Folsom.

The fire broke out just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at Negro Bar Folsom Lake State Recreation Area off Greenback Lane.

firefighters say the building was engulfed in flames when they got to the scene. No injuries were reported.

