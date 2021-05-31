SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A motorhome fire in Sacramento sent up thick, black smoke on Monday.
Just after 4 p.m., a motorhome fire near Silver Eagle Road and Western Avenue caught fire. The fire spread to grass nearby. The fire was quickly contained by firefighters, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
The motorhome fire was extinguished with no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
